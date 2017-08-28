Kansas City duo heads to Houston with tactical truck to help with flood rescues

A pair of Kansas City men from are bringing in heavy equipment to help with Tropical Storm Harvey rescues. (KCTV5)

A pair of Kansas City men from are bringing in heavy equipment to help with Tropical Storm Harvey rescues.

Their heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) was used last week to rescue Kansas City residents left stranded on their roof in floodwaters.

The truck gets four miles to the gallon, weighs 40,000 pounds and is on its way to help Harvey victims in Houston, and the two guys who own the HEMTT are no strangers to rescuing flood victims.

Cyrus Dawson and Spencer Sherf are on their way to help in Houston. They're loading up supplies Monday night, including a jet ski, a life raft and life jackets.

After hearing from friends in South Texas, the pair knew they needed to go help.

"They asked me what base I was from and where I was coming from and didn't realize we were just private citizens. And I actually sent one of the guys a picture, and they said 'Bring that thing right now,'" Sherf said.

Dawson and Sherf say they are coordinating with the Houston Police Department. They plan to leave Monday night.

They are taking donations from 6-8 p.m. at Bob Sight Ford, 610 NW Blue Pkwy, in Lee's Summit.

Emergency responders sent Dawson a list of things they need the most like diapers, over the counter medical supplies, diabetes test strips, dog and cat food and water.

They want to load up the truck and take as many supplies down as they can.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.