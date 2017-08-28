Police investigating after man shot in the back in KCK - KCTV5

Police investigating after man shot in the back in KCK

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in KCK are working a shooting at 1700 Tennyson. 

A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries after she was shot in the back, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, KS Police Department said. 

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the shooting shortly after 3:05 p.m. on Monday afternoon. 

No suspect information was immediately available. 

