Police investigating after man shot in the back in KCK

Police in KCK are working a shooting at 1700 Tennyson.

A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries after she was shot in the back, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, KS Police Department said.

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the shooting shortly after 3:05 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.