Man charged after Interstate 35 police pursuit, attempting to hit vehicle

Avery Snelling, 36, has been charged with one count of felony reckless fleeing of law enforcement officers. (Johnson County Jail)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A man now faces felony charges after leading police on a car chase and hitting a department vehicle.

Avery Snelling, 36, has been charged with one count of felony reckless fleeing of law enforcement officers.

Lanes were closed Monday on southbound Interstate 35 near 119th Street in Johnson County due to the pursuit.

Authorities say Snelling attempted to hit a trooper's vehicle during the chase.

Snelling is being held on $10,000 bond. 

The circumstances behind the pursuit are unknown at this time. 

