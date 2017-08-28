Lanes closed on Interstate 35 in Johnson County following police - KCTV5

Lanes closed on Interstate 35 in Johnson County following police pursuit

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Micah Bray, Senior Assignment Editor
(KC Scout) (KC Scout)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Lanes are closed on southbound Interstate 35 near 119th Street in Johnson County following a conclusion of an apparent police pursuit. 

Several law enforcement vehicles are in the area. 

The circumstances behind the pursuit are unknown at this time. 

