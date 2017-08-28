Criminal trial underway for former VA physician assistant accused of sodomy, sexual battery

The criminal trial began Monday for a former physician assistant at the Leavenworth VA who is accused of sexually abusing patients.

Mark Wisner is charged with one count of felony aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of felony aggravated sexual battery and three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2012 and 2014.

“Even when a crime happens, it takes a long time for people to actually come out about the crime, especially something of this nature,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Thompson said the goal is a fair trial for Wisner, and that takes time.

There are four alleged victims in this case, all veterans Wisner treated at the Leavenworth VA.

According to court documents, Wisner admitted to touching patients inappropriately and he told investigators his actions were “a clear case of seduction” and added, “I messed up,” and that he had “totally and completely no control.”

Marine veteran Kyle McIntosh, who has also filed a civil lawsuit against Wisner and the VA, is one of the alleged victims in the criminal case. He will testify in court this week.

KCTV5 spoke to him in an interview a year ago.

“You don’t want to see anybody have to…” said an emotional McIntosh. “Stuff like this should never happen. That’s my main goal is that nothing like this ever happens again.”

Jurors will also hear testimony from medical professionals. Wisner is accused of over prescribing narcotics to impair his patients.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.