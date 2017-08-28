Chiefs acquire LB Reggie Ragland from Bills

The University of Alabama product was taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft but missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury. (Kansas City Chiefs)

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to add depth at the linebacker position as the team completed yet another late, offseason trade.

Kansas City gave up a 2019 fourth round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, to get former second round pick Reggie Ragland from the Buffalo Bills.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs have released seventh-year linebacker Josh Mauga.

Ragland, 23, is 6-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs 252 pounds. The University of Alabama product was taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft but missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury.

Ragland joins former Seattle Seahawk Kevin Pierre-Louis as linebackers brought into the defensive fold via a late, offseason trade.

