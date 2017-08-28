Growing popularity of babysitter apps makes parent’s lives easier

Parents know finding a babysitter can be tough. However, an easy solution may be found in your phone. (Graphicstock)

Parents know finding a babysitter can be tough. However, an easy solution may be found in your phone.

The growing popularity of babysitter apps is making many parent’s lives easier. Some of them live right here in the metro.

Sitters.com is one of the sites gaining wild popularity. You log in, find your sitter, and they show up at your door.

In the last three years, the company’s service has grown by 65 percent. One babysitter app user is in Kansas City, and she says it has been a lifesaver. But she also warns that you must be smart.

Sarah McGinnity is a stay-at-home mom and also a blogger for one of the top mom blogs in Kansas City called Kansas City Mom’s Blog.

Her life, as you can imagine, revolves around her kids and her computer. So when it came time to find someone to watch Henry, 6, Clark, 3, and Lucy, 18 months, she combined her two interests.

“I mean that’s where my life is. My recommendations and my community all are there. So that just makes sense I would go to social media or an app,” McGinnity explained.

Bubble, Bambino, and Urban Sitter are popular apps to find sitters.

McGinnity prefers Care.com, which is one of the easiest to use. She lists her desired sitter, a price, and posts the ad. She then gets responses and with the click of a button she has a sitter show up at her door. That sitter has already had a background check.

She also uses a similar site called NouNou Neighbors.

It puts local sitters in the hands of moms who need to run errands, go to work, or simply need…a break. This app and website were created by a mom in Kansas City.

“I don’t stress out when I need a sitter in a couple weeks because I know I can go there and find somebody,” McGinnity said.

It’s important to always do your own research and clearance check on the sitters as well.

“Even though there are background checks listed on the sitters on the sites – there are always ways to get around the system so that criminals or pedophiles can slip through and watch your kids,” tech expert Burton Kelso said.

Kelso said the digital world has made people forget that social media can get scary and it needs to be top of mind when it comes to protecting our kids. He said he has seen people use fake profiles on all kids of sites, including craigslist, to pose as a babysitter.

“You still need to sit down and have a face-to-face with the person and do your homework,” he said.

Another benefit to the apps: money.

Usually you can set your budget so that only babysitters within your means. That way you can avoid the awkward "how much do you charge?" conversation.

