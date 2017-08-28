PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey - KCTV5

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON, TX (KCTV) -

Photos capture the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. 

Mobile users: Click here to view slideshow.

