Missouri activates Blue Alert System

A Blue Alert will work similar to an AMBER Alert and use the same technology. (KCTV5)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced Monday that Missouri's Blue Alert System is now operational.

Senate Bill 34, signed by Gov. Eric Greitens on July 6, called for the creation of the Blue Alert System in Missouri.



“Blue Alert is an important program that lets every law enforcement officer in the state of Missouri know that the community supports them and has their back,” Greitens said. “Our police officers do dangerous work to protect all of us, and this program will help us ensure that anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer is quickly found and brought to justice.”

According to Section 650.520 RSMo., a Blue Alert can be issued in Missouri if the following criteria are met:

A law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty; or

An officer is missing in connection with official duties; or

There is an imminent and credible threat to kill or seriously injure a law enforcement officer, and there is actionable information known about a suspect for a public notification to be helpful to law enforcement; and the law enforcement agency involved requests or approves the alert being issued.

A Blue Alert will work similar to an AMBER Alert and use the same technology.

Using television and radio broadcasts through the Emergency Alert System, text messaging, and MoDOT message boards, each Blue Alert will provide the public with a description of the offender, the offender’s vehicle, and license plate number, as it becomes available.

Cell phone customers should contact their cellular service provider for information on whether Blue Alert text messages will be made available.



Colonel Sandra K. Karsten, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, says quickly and widely disseminating the information enlists the public’s assistance in identifying and capturing the suspect, and reducing the threat to the general public and law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.