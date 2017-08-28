Suspects on the loose after over 20 shots hit KCK gas station

The shots rang out at about 2 a.m. at a Cenex gas station in the 6800 block of Kaw Drive. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City, KS are searching for the owners of two vehicles they say are responsible for firing dozens of shots, several that hit an area gas station, early Monday morning.

The shots rang out at about 2 a.m. at a Cenex gas station in the 6800 block of Kaw Drive.

Officers say over 20 shots were fired between to vehicles, a red one and a white one, in the stations parking lot.

The storefront was hit multiple times, leaving broken glass throughout the store and the parking lot.

A clerk inside the store hid in a bathroom during the shootout and was not hurt.

Police are searching for those responsible for the shots. They say surveillance tapes will not be available until noon on Monday, when the store manager arrives.

