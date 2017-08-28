Suspects on the loose after over 20 shots hit KCK gas station

KCTV5 spoke with people from Kansas City now living in Houston and they all said that people there will need food, drinkable water, and clothing over the next several days.More >
KCTV5 spoke with people from Kansas City now living in Houston and they all said that people there will need food, drinkable water, and clothing over the next several days.More >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
A local pastor is hoping for a miracle after a wreck that has left his two little girls critically hurt.More >
A local pastor is hoping for a miracle after a wreck that has left his two little girls critically hurt.More >
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened overnight. According to KCTV5's count, this appears to be the city's 100th homicide.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened overnight. According to KCTV5's count, this appears to be the city's 100th homicide.More >
For the fourth time this summer, Kansas City, KS residents in the Argentine community are dealing with flooding.More >
For the fourth time this summer, Kansas City, KS residents in the Argentine community are dealing with flooding.More >
Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years.More >
Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years.More >
On Friday night, a metro family will gather to remember a 15-year-old who was murdered. Tragically, it's the third time they've been through this.More >
On Friday night, a metro family will gather to remember a 15-year-old who was murdered. Tragically, it's the third time they've been through this.More >
The Mexican government on Sunday again stressed its position that it will not pay for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.More >
The Mexican government on Sunday again stressed its position that it will not pay for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.More >