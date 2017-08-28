Family escapes house fire near 79th, Olive

A neighbor says the fire started in the basement or lower level of the home and described the flames as a fireball. (KCTV5)

A family in Kansas City was forced into action early Monday morning as they were forced to flee their burning home.

The fire started before 4 a.m. at a home in the area of NE 79th and Olive Streets.

The family, including small children and a pet, was able to escape the flames.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the flames.

