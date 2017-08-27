People from KC who moved to Houston describe the flooding there

Cher-Ron Thicklin sent this picture to show how bad the flooding was in her living room. (Cher-Ron Thicklin/KCTV)

KCTV5 spoke with people from Kansas City now living in Houston and they all said that people there will need food, drinkable water, and clothing over the next several days.

They sent pictures and videos of what they've seen in their neighborhoods and even inside their own homes.

Cher-Ron Thicklin, who moved to Houston from Kansas City 12 years ago, said she still has family here. Some places on her street in Houston are underneath three feet of water.

We talked with her via video chat while she was out with her umbrella, checking out how bad the flooding was.

At the time, she said the water was too deep to leave her neighborhood. She and others were waiting for help to arrive so they could escape the area before the next heavy rain hits.

“Some people are okay,” Thicklin said. “Some people are stuck in their houses. Pray for some help immediately. The water is rising so fast, we can't control it. So, pray for us immediately.”

KCTV5 also spoke to a family living in the suburbs of Houston and a college student at the University of Houston.

