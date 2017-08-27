For fourth time this summer, KCK neighborhood floods

For the fourth time this summer, Kansas City, KS residents in the Argentine community are dealing with flooding.

Tim Curry, who KCTV5 spoke with twice in the past month following flooding in Argentine, said Sunday he endured quite a bit of damage to his home.

It's the fourth time Curry and his neighbors have cleaned up the neighborhood following a flood.

Also in KCK, some had to be rescued from the flood water.

Crews had to help people inside the Armourdale Baptist Church near South Mill and Shawnee avenues. KCK fire chief John Paul Jones says a number of cars also stalled in the floodwater.

The rains also caused damage to some homes and businesses a few miles to the south near 35th Street and Merriam Drive.

The owner of American Auto Credit says water was four-to-five feet high at times, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to his selection.

