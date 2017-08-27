For fourth time this summer, KCK neighborhood floods

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened overnight. According to KCTV5's count, this appears to be the city's 100th homicide.More >
KCTV5 spoke with people from Kansas City now living in Houston and they all said that people there will need food, drinkable water, and clothing over the next several days.More >
One of the four men accused of trying to rob a Shawnee, KS gun store in 2015 and killing the owner has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.More >
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
On Friday night, a metro family will gather to remember a 15-year-old who was murdered. Tragically, it's the third time they've been through this.More >
Police are investigating after one person was critically injured in a one-vehicle wreck.More >
In a result that shocked few, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout before a crowd of 14,623 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.More >
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.More >
