For fourth time this summer, Argentine residents in KCK deal with flooding

For the fourth time this summer, Kansas City, KS residents in the Argentine community are dealing with flooding.

Tim Curry, who lives on S 38th St., spoke with KCTV5 several times during the past month. He said he and his neighbors have been flooded four times now since the beginning of August.It's the fourth time Curry and his neighbors have cleaned up the neighborhood following a flood.

Unified Government Commissioner Ann Brandau-Murguia also lives in the area. She's convinced the water pumps near her home at 25th and Strong Ave. were not turned on.

She adds the man hole cover outside her home was pushed out place and water was flowing out like a fountain.

"If we don’t have our pump station on, that water has to go somewhere, which is usually back up through the sewer," she said.

Murguia shot video showing a "grinder" clogged with debris, not doing its job of breaking it down into smaller pieces.

She says when a Unified Government truck came to check out the problem, the water started to recede.

"The minute the guy got out of the car, went into the pump station, it was like a bathtub drain," she said. "The water started to recede - you could see the water being pulled down the drain. You could see it!"

Also in KCK, some had to be rescued from the flood water.

Crews had to help people inside the Armourdale Baptist Church near South Mill and Shawnee avenues. KCK fire chief John Paul Jones says a number of cars also stalled in the floodwater.

The rains also caused damage to some homes and businesses a few miles to the south near 35th Street and Merriam Drive.

The owner of American Auto Credit says water was four-to-five feet high at times, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to his selection.

