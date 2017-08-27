Spencer Ware has torn PCL, likely will miss entire season

Kansas City Chiefs Spencer Ware leaves the field on a cart after being injured against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Running back Spencer Ware has a torn PCL in his right knee and will most likely miss the entire season.

Kareem Hunt will start.

"We'll miss Spencer, but we'll be ok at running back," said Andy Reid. "Kareem has shown signs all camp that he'd picked it [the offense] up."

"Spencer Ware was so good at everything, receiving, running, good in space, but we do have good depth at that spot [RB]," said Alex Smith.

Ware injured his knee in the Chiefs' 26-13 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night.

Ware appeared to take an awkward step with his right leg during the play and team trainers were looking at his knee while he was down on the field. Players from both teams took a knee while Ware was examined, and he was taken off the field on a cart.

It was the second straight week a starter in Seattle was taken off the field with a knee injury.

