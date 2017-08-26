One person critically injured in wreck

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened overnight. According to KCTV5's count, this appears to be the city's 100th homicide.More >
On Friday night, a metro family will gather to remember a 15-year-old who was murdered. Tragically, it's the third time they've been through this.More >
A local pastor is hoping for a miracle after a wreck that has left his two little girls critically hurt.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon.More >
One of the four men accused of trying to rob a Shawnee, KS gun store in 2015 and killing the owner has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.More >
It’s been discovered that West Nile is all over Shawnee County, according to a new study, and it's even at the Topeka Zoo there.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing woman. She has been found safe at the Ward Parkway Shopping Center.More >
Let’s face it. We’ve all dreamed about what we would do if we won the lottery. But be glad you didn't win.More >
