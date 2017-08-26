Police investigating double shooting; suspect in custody

Police are investigating after two people were shot at 28th and Olive.

Police were called to the scene at about 7:52 p.m.

When they arrived, they were unable to locate a victim. Shortly after, two victims arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One female victim has non-life threatening injuries and a male victim is in serious condition.

Police do have a suspect in custody.

