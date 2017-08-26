KC hits 100 homicides; police say domestic violence contributes to increase

As of Saturday morning, there have been 100 homicides so far this year in KC. That’s up from 73 at this time last year.

Kansas City police say domestic violence is contributing to the rise.

More than half of female homicides are related to domestic violence, according to a decade-long study by the CDC.

Advocates gathered at the Concord Cultural Center to be a resource for women trapped in that cycle.

Law enforcement, court judges, and victim advocates were all there to help women escape domestic violence.

Some of them know exactly what it’s like.

Ramona Harris was one of the several domestic abuse survivors present and is the founder of A Broken Rose.

“I was tired,” she said. “I was tired of the beating and the bruises. The victim has to make up their mind that they don't want to do this no more.”

Tracy Gunn founded Dr. Tracy Gunn Ministries. “It feels really good to be liberated and set free from that,” Gunn said.

“A lot of times we don't know that it's about self-esteem and that we have the power actually to get out,” said Janice Butler, founder of Woman of Character.

Even Kansas City’s Deputy Police Chief Karl Oakman has a personal connection to domestic violence. “My sister still could not accept the fact that this person wasn't good for her,” he recalled.

Oakman said police have seen an increase in murders related to domestic violence.

He said the abusers are getting younger and that the method of physical violence is changing.

“Over the years, it was hands and that kind of thing,” he explained. “Now this group is using weapons. They're using guns. This is something that we haven't really seen in the past, and I think the increased violence rate and domestic violence are going hand in hand.

Advocates say something has to change.

“Domestic violence is known as the silent killer because we don't talk about it,” said Butler said.

So, on Saturday, they were talking about it.

Resources mentioned:

Service Advocates Against Domestic Violence (SAADV) at Concord Fortress of Hope Church

Dr. Tracy Gunn Ministries (816-982-0016)

A Broken Rose

Woman of Character

