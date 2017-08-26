West Nile Virus is all over Shawnee County, Kansas

West Nile Virus has been found in six different traps in Shawnee County.

It’s been discovered West Nile is all over Shawnee County according to a new study, and it's even at the Topeka Zoo.

Ed Kalas of the Shawnee Health Dept. didn't have good news to share with county commissioners about mosquitoes.

“We've had West Nile Virus found in all of the traps, so we know its around so if you don't want to get it you will want to avoid mosquito exposure,” Kalas said.

Those six traps are spread out all over Shawnee county, including in the Topeka Zoo, with the hot spot being around Silver Lake.

"There are more there, but just because there are a lot more mosquitoes it doesn't mean you have to be exposed, um with dump day on Fridays we tell people to get rid of the water in their yard once a week, and that helps,” Kalas said.

Kalas recommends doing all the basics of avoiding mosquitoes.

“Wearing long sleeved clothes at dawn and dusk, using the Deet, all of those other kinds of things will help also,” Kalas said.

It's the high number of tourists and kids who regularly going through those areas, that's causing the virus to spread faster.

"Basically the concern is what can I do to prevent exposure,” said Kalas.

“And so wherever you live is going to determine what kind of exposure you have and if you do the things that keep you from being exposed then no i would not call that a need for panic."

Symptoms of the West Nile Virus range from Meningitis type symptoms to that of the flu, and be sure to contact your doctor as soon as possible if you think you've contracted the virus.

Copyright 2017 WIBW