Convicted murderer's brother charged with perjury

The brother of a convicted murderer faces a felony charge for giving false testimony during Jimmie Verge's trial in March 2017.

Derrick D. Marshall Jr., 23, faces the class A felony of perjury.

According to court records, Marshall knowingly testified falsely that he was at another location with Verge, his brother, at the time of the Dec. 14, 2015 homicide that Verge was later convicted of being connected with.

He also knowingly testified falsely about not having any phone interactions with Verge following the homicide.

Marshall gave this false testimony in March 2017 at Verge's trial.

The jury in that trial convicted Verge of eight felony counts, including two second-degree murder convictions.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 cash bond.

Related story:

Kansas City man sentenced to 45 years in prison for role in double murder

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.