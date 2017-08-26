Brownback signs disaster declaration for several counties due to storms, flooding

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback signed a State of Disaster Emergency Declaration on Friday for several counties due to recent severe weather.

Based upon damage reports and local disaster declarations received by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, initial counties included on the declaration are Barber, Douglas, Franklin, Greenwood, Johnson, Miami, Seward, and Trego.

The declaration covers a time period that beings on August 3 and continues

Additional counties may be added to the declaration once damage assessments have been completed.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is in the process of gathering damage assessment information from county emergency managers to determine if the governor can request federal disaster assistance.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.