Lee's Summit police officer dies after battling cancer

A picture from the fundraiser that was held in July for Officer Rath. (KCTV/Ashley Arnold)

A Lee's Summit police officer who was always known for being willing to give back to the community has lost his battle with cancer.

On Saturday, the police department posted on Facebook that Officer Shawn Rath, 44, had passed away.

The post said:

The Lee's Summit Police Department is mourning the loss of 44 year old Detective Shawn Rath. Detective Rath, a 10 year veteran of the force lost his battle with cancer in the early hours of August 26, 2017. Detective Rath served in the Military and Law Enforcement for over 20 years combined. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends.

In July, KCTV5 News covered a fundraiser that was being held for him. The used the hashtag "#StandWithShawn." You can read about that day here.