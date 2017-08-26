Man shot, killed in Independence

Independence police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 8700 block of E. St. John Avenue.

There, a man was found in the road with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving techniques, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and no other suspects are being sought at this time.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

The investigating is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-325-7777 or send an email to leads@indepmo.org.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.