Mans murder in the Northland marks Kansas City's 100th homicide

Police in Kansas City have identified the man killed in what is believed to be the city's 100th homicide.

The homicide happened about 1:48 a.m. on Saturday as officers went to the 4000 block of North Oak Trafficway on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man, inside a business, who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police later identified the victim as Jasen Byers, 42.

According to KCTV5's count, this appears to be Kansas City's 100th homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

