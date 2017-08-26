Kansas City police investigating homicide on North Oak Trafficway

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened overnight.

At about 1:48 a.m., officers went to the 4000 block of North Oak Trafficway on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a person inside a business who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was described as a black man in his 40s.

According to KCTV5's count, this appears to be Kansas City's 100th homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

