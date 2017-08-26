KCMO Police searching for missing woman - KCTV5

KCMO Police searching for missing woman

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Michelle Rice Michelle Rice
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing woman, 

Police tell us that Michelle Rice was last seen near 100th and Belleview Avenue at 7 p.m. Friday. 

Rice who has Alzheimer's, is 62-years old, 5'3" with gray hair and blue eyes. 

She was last seen wearing black pants, gray windbreaker with a tan purse and brown eyeglasses. 

If you have seen her, please call the police at 911 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. 

