KCMO Police searching for missing woman

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing woman,

Police tell us that Michelle Rice was last seen near 100th and Belleview Avenue at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rice who has Alzheimer's, is 62-years old, 5'3" with gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, gray windbreaker with a tan purse and brown eyeglasses.

If you have seen her, please call the police at 911 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

