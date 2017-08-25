Chiefs starting RB Spencer Ware injures right knee - KCTV5

Chiefs starting RB Spencer Ware injures right knee

Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Kansas City running back Spencer Ware injured his right knee and was carted off the field in the first quarter of the Chiefs' preseason game against Seattle on Friday night.

Ware was injured about halfway through the first quarter. He remained on the turf after making a 6-yard reception on a pass from Alex Smith. Ware appeared to take an awkward step with his right leg during the play and team trainers were looking at his knee while he was down on the field. Players from both teams took a knee while Ware was examined and the team announced he would not return.

Ware rushed for 921 yards and had another 447 yards receiving last season for the Chiefs. He started his career with the Seahawks.

