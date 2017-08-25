Authorities find body near Round Grove Creek

On Friday, the authorities found a person's body just off of Raytown road, east of I-435 and near Round Grove Creek.

Previously, just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were flagged down near 50th and Raytown Road.

They were flagged down with regard to a woman who was said to have been washed away in floodwaters near Round Grove Creek.

On Friday, missing persons detectives were canvassing the area along Round Grove Creek searching for the woman.

They did find a dead body near 4400 Raytown Road.

At the time, it's unknown if the dead body is that of the woman who was washed away.

The body has been taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiners Office for further investigation.

