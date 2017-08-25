Family mourns after 3rd young relative is shot, killed

On Friday night, a metro family will gather to remember a 15-year-old who was murdered. Tragically, it's the third time they've been through this.

Stuffed animals and flowers still sit in front of the house where 10-year-old Machole Stewart was killed in 2014.

A drive-by sent bullets into the home where she was watching baseball with her mom.

Now it's her cousin,15-year-old Brandon Browne, whose life was taken in a drive-by shooting at his grandfather's house last week

Police believe the teen was targeted due to an escalating conflict between two groups.

Just a year ago, retaliation was cited in the death of his sister. Brannae Browne was also 15 when she was killed on a friend's stoop.

A 15-year-old boy whose mother had just been murdered was charged with Brannae's murder.

“Majority of these kids used to play together and go to school together and now you're into it with each other, for what?” said Krystal Depriest, the victims' relative.

Friends and family will be celebrating Brandon's life at the home where he was killed in KCK at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The siblings' cousin became an activist after losing her 10-year-old granddaughter three years ago.

Machole Stewart's murder remains unsolved. Family members say that house has been shot up multiple times since, including soon after Brandon was killed.

