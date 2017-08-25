Kansas City man sentenced to 45 years in prison for role in double murder

Jimmie Verge, 22, was one of two Kansas City men charged in connection with the fatal shootings of Fanandous Groves and Gerrod Woods on Dec. 14, 2015. (Jackson County Jail)

A Jackson County judge has sentenced a convicted murderer to 45 years in prison for his role in a fatal double shooting in Kansas City.

Jimmie Verge, 22, was one of two Kansas City men charged in connection with the fatal shootings of Fanandous Groves and Gerrod Woods on Dec. 14, 2015.

In March, a Jackson County jury found Verge guilty of eight felony counts, including two counts of second-degree murder, robbery, assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Verge to 30 years on each murder and robbery conviction, 25 years on the assault conviction and 45 years on each armed criminal action, setting all sentences to run concurrently.

The other defendant in the case still faces trial.

According to court records, police were dispatched to the area of 73rd Street and Wabash Avenue where they found one of the victims dead in the street.

Two other shooting victims went to the hospital, where one of them, Groves, died.

Witnesses told police Verge was standing outside a vehicle as shots were fired. Others shots were fired inside the vehicle.

Besides the two fatal shootings, a man was shot in the face. Police found multiple shell casings at the scene.

