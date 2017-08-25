Kansas City congregation begins to rebuild after car slams into their church

A car speeding down 23rd Street plowed through the back of the church near Van Brunt Boulevard, pushing the pulpit forward. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City congregation is rebuilding after a car slammed into their church last Thursday night.

For more than 12 hours, the Spirit of Truth Tabernacle Church has been exposed to the elements.

A car speeding down 23rd Street plowed through the back of the church near Van Brunt Boulevard, pushing the pulpit forward.

“Sometimes I think about if I was in the pulpit preaching, I could have been killed," said pastor JW, who started the church in 1999. “It was just mind blowing to see the damage.”

“We have a faithful few. I just like to say it like that because the numbers vary,” said JW, the pastor at Spirit of Truth Tabernacle Church.

JW says he’s not sure how long the hole will be in the building.

“We went through some financial hardships. Had to let that lapse for a while, but we were getting ready to put the insurance back on the building ... then this happened," he said.

While the church may have an established past, the future is unknown.

“We’re just going to play it by ear. We’re going to see what happens. We have people coming down that is going to help clean the debris up and we’re going to patch that hole up this evening,” JW said.

The church does have a basement and JW says that is where they’ll have services there three days a week.

The building can stay standing, but they aren’t sure how long it’ll take to get fixed.

JW says he saw police take someone into custody, but as of right now, police have not confirmed the arrest.

