Harrisonville native in Corpus Christi as Hurricane Harvey creeps closer

Motorists in Houston pass a sign warning of Hurricane Harvey as the storm intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline Friday. (AP)

While many are evacuating to escape the wrath of Hurricane Harvey, some people are mandated to stay.

That’s the case for one Harrisonville native who is now a nurse in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Harvey is barreling towards the Gulf Coast and is expected to arrive Friday night or early Saturday.

Ashleigh Eastwood will be on hurricane duty at Christus Spohn Hospital.

“If you’re a nurse, your job, your duty is to serve the community. So if there is a mandatory evacuation for Corpus Christi, nurses and firefighters are exempt from that," she said.

Eastwood has been put on a recovery team.

“So basically we’re just there to do whatever needs done once the storm has passed. So I’m bringing 5 days’ worth of food and clothing and a pillow and a blanket because I’ll be staying at the hospital," she said.

Eastwood’s apartment sits on Ocean Drive right next to the ocean. She says she’s boarded up the windows and will be headed to stay at a home closer to the hospital she works at.

“Which is kind of crazy because I’ve never had to prepare for a hurricane before being from the Midwest," she said.

And as far as if she’s worried about the hurricane, she says she’s found peace with the situation.

“If you want to worry about it, I guess you can worry about it but it’s not going to change anything. You know? It’s not going to change the fact that Harvey is coming.," Eastwood said.

Eastwood says many of the stores around her are sold out of food and supplies, and many of her friends have already evacuated.

She says her parents, who are in the Kansas City metro area, are concerned for her safety, but she’s keeping them updated.

Local groups are sending resources to help people cope after Harvey hits.

Heart to Heart in Kansas City already has a response team on the way. Once they arrive, they'll work with local partners to provide medical support and aid distribution.

President Donald Trump tweeted on the incoming storm earlier on Friday:

I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments & here to assist as needed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

