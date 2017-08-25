Police identify woman killed in shooting near 57th, Cambridge in - KCTV5

Police identify woman killed in shooting near 57th, Cambridge in Kansas City


The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 5700 block of Cambridge. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. (Rudy Harper/KCTV5 News) The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 5700 block of Cambridge. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. (Rudy Harper/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon. 

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 5700 block of Cambridge. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police later identified the woman as Jessika Peppers, 32.

"I know when they put her in the ambulance she was still alive," said neighbor Rhonda Simms. "She was shot in the head and I pray that she survives."

Neighbors said that it's not the first time that they've heard gunshots coming from the house. 

Crime scene investigators have been speaking with the neighbors. Police have blocked off streets in the area. 

