Death investigation underway after woman's body found in parked - KCTV5

Death investigation underway after woman's body found in parked car

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Officers were called about noon Friday to the 300 block of West 39th Terrace after the body was discovered. The woman's name or age has not been released. (KCTV5) Officers were called about noon Friday to the 300 block of West 39th Terrace after the body was discovered. The woman's name or age has not been released. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police say a death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a parked car.

Officers were called about noon Friday to the 300 block of West 39th Terrace after the body was discovered.

The woman's name or age has not been released.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.