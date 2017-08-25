A lot of changes in store for newly named Mosaic Arena

The city of Kansas City has given the keys to Kemper Arena over to the Foutch Brothers who will be building a multi-level youth sports complex. (Rob Rhodes/KCTV5)

The city of Kansas City has given the keys to Kemper Arena over to the Foutch Brothers who will be building a multi-level youth sports complex.

While the arena was sold to FBKC Sports Arena for just $1, the sale saves the city more than $1 million a year in maintenance for the building, as well as an estimated $10 million cost if the arena had been demolished.

Kemper Arena has been renamed Mosaic Arena as part of the redevelopment project, which also includes a health clinic that will open to the public.

“This is the last step to bring the Mosaic sports complex to Kansas City and save taxpayers money at the same time,” said Councilman Scott Taylor. “This is an exciting development for the West Bottoms and Kansas City.”

The process to save the arena for demolition has been in the works for four years. Now, those in charge say it will be open to all of Kansas City in new and innovative ways.

They plan to add a second story, a Mondo track and several other amenities creating 82,000-square feet of event space.

Managers at the arena say while there are some limitations to what they can do, it will open up the building to many new opportunities.

"Any event that is non-turf, no dirt, no car fumes and no ice. So we're looking at volleyball, futsal, basketball, gymnastics, cheer, dance, archery, wrestling ... anything that needs the open floor space," said Julie Rischer with Mosaic Arena.

Rischer says they plan for an opening a year from now. People who bought items from Kemper Arena can pick them up on Monday and Tuesday.

The city was able to close the sale after the American Royal agreed to alter terms of its long-term lease, which will consolidate American Royal events into Hale Arena and other parts of the complex.



“While it has taken several years to get to this point, the City insisted on a deal that benefited city taxpayers and eliminated concerns about the American Royal lease,” said City Manager Troy Schulte. “City staff from multiple departments put in long hours to work out the details of this plan, and I’m proud of their efforts.”

The sale includes the arena and the north parking lot, a total of approximately 10 acres. The city retains ownership of the rest of the complex.

