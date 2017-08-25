Local organizations prepare to help Hurricane Harvey victims

A view of some of the supplies they are taking with them. (KCTV)

The organization is taking its mobile medical unit to Texas to help those impacted by the hurricane. (KCTV)

Local groups such as Heart to Heart International are gearing up to help ease the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

A team of four people with Heart to Heart loaded up a mobile medical unit in preparation for the 800-mile trip from Lenexa to San Antonio, Texas.

Once they're ready to go, they’ll have to decide where exactly to go in order to help out with the expected devastation from the hurricane.

Harvey is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall. On Friday afternoon, the storm was still a Category 2, but wind speeds were just one mile per hour away from a Category 3.

A storm of that magnitude can wreak havoc with no boundaries, and that includes at hospitals.

That’s why it’s so important for volunteers like David Neal to run toward a storm that so many people run away from.

“Over the years, we’ve witnessed everything from Hurricane Katrina where hospitals were knocked out, Hurricane Sandy where power was shut down, to a variety of healthcare facilities,” said Neal.

The organization’s mobile medical unit has expandable walls, which allows them to treat patients using all the supplies that will make the trip with them.

Those supplies include medicine, bandages, and stretchers. There will also be a team of nurses and they are, of course, bringing water.

The people taking the unit down to Texas and doing the work are volunteers. They respond because they know that the people in the path of the hurricane who are trained to treat injuries could be the very ones who are injured or impacted by the storm.

“The doctors and hospitals, they’re impacted,” Neal said. “The staff is impacted, the staff’s neighborhoods are impacted. The healthcare infrastructure can come under a great deal of strain.”

Due to the injuries and loss of life that are expected with the massive storm system, the group will spend at least a week in Texas. However, they could extend their stay based on the time needed.

When it comes to how you can help, any donation goes a long way. You can learn more about the organization here.

