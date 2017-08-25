Trump's visit to Springfield, MO launches series of tax reform e - KCTV5

Trump's visit to Springfield, MO launches series of tax reform events

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The trip is expected to be the first of several events across the country. (AP) The trip is expected to be the first of several events across the country. (AP)
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -

The President of the United States will visit Missouri next week to deliver a tax reform speech.

President Donald Trump will travel to Springfield, MO, on Wednesday.

The trip is expected to be the first of several events across the country.

Bloomberg News, in a report from a White House official, says Trump is not expected to set forth his own plan or many specifics. Instead, the president sees his role as leading a public campaign to rally support as a group of House, Senate and administration officials seek to develop a unified approach.

Trump will advocate broad themes of middle-class tax cuts, simplifying the tax code and making businesses more competitive in a way that encourages job creation, the news agency said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.