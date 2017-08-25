Trump to visit Springfield, MO, launch series of tax reform events

The trip is expected to be the first of several events across the country. (AP)

The President of the United States will visit Missouri next week to deliver a tax reform speech.

President Donald Trump will travel to Springfield, MO, on Wednesday.

The trip is expected to be the first of several events across the country.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.