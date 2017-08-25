President Trump makes first visit to Missouri since election

The trip is expected to be the first of several events across the country. (CBS)

President Donald Trump is making his first post-election visit to Missouri, a state that could help decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The White House says the president is arriving Wednesday afternoon in Springfield. He will speak about tax reform at the Loren Cook Company, which makes ventilation equipment. The speech isn't open to the public. The president is scheduled to leave Springfield immediately after the speech.

The trip is expected to be the first of several events across the country.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Cook company invested nearly a quarter of a million dollars supporting statewide Republican candidates in the 2016 election.

Loren Cook II and Gerald "Chip" Cook Jr. also contributed to Trump's campaign. Loren Cook also contributed to the Black Conservatives Fund.

Bloomberg News, in a report from a White House official, says Trump is not expected to set forth his own plan or many specifics. Instead, the president sees his role as leading a public campaign to rally support as a group of House, Senate and administration officials seek to develop a unified approach.

Trump will advocate broad themes of middle-class tax cuts, simplifying the tax code and making businesses more competitive in a way that encourages job creation, the news agency said.

Will be leaving for Missouri soon for a speech on tax cuts and tax reform - so badly needed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

On Sunday, Trump also issued a statement on Twitter, previewing his trip to the state, which he won by 19 points. He says Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill — up for re-election next year — is "opposed to big tax cuts" and said a "Republican will win" the state.

Missouri has shifted to the right since McCaskill joined the Senate in 2007. Republicans haven't lost a statewide race since 2012, when McCaskill won her second term.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (MO) released a statement in response:

“I’m glad that President Trump will be in my hometown of Springfield to highlight the economic benefits that tax reductions and other pro-growth policies will have for Missouri families, farmers, and small businesses. The president and the Senate have taken important steps to roll back burdensome regulations and create a stronger foundation for economic growth. I look forward to continuing that effort by pursuing changes in our tax code that will increase U.S. competitiveness, boost wages, and expand opportunity for Americans.”

The Missouri Republican Party Chairman Todd Graves released the following statement on Trump's upcoming visit to Missouri:



"We are pleased to welcome President Trump to Springfield next week. Missourians know that the President is deeply committed to our success — that’s why we elected him by a more than 19 point margin. With unemployment at a 16-year low, record stock market highs and economic enthusiasm on the rise, we know the President is keeping his promises. This visit shows that the President is just as engaged as ever and is a direct message of continued dedication to the heartland. Our party is committed to the President, and we look forward to his continued progress in Missouri and across the nation.”

