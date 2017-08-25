'United Daughters of the Confederacy' monument is removed

The monument had been protected by plywood after it was vandalized. The wood was removed about 5 a.m. on Friday. (KCTV5)

Vandals painted over the UDC letters on the monument over the past weekend. A hammer and sickle were also painted on the monument. (KCTV5)

The monument is located at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. It will be moved to a secure, off-site location. (KCTV5)

At the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the monument at 55th Street and Ward Parkway has been removed.

On Friday, the monument was taken to a secure, off-site location. There's no word on where this location is. It will stay in a special storage area until its final home is decided.

A private company, Burns Boys Co., took the monument down piece by piece.

Contractor Rex Burns said it is like a giant puzzle piece and that they have to be extremely careful because of how old it is.

Costs for the move are being underwritten by a private, anonymous donor.

The monument had been protected by plywood after it was vandalized. The wood was removed at about 5 a.m. on Friday.

Vandals had painted over the UDC letters on the monument over the past weekend. A hammer and sickle were also painted on the monument. The symbol was one of the United Soviet States of Russia, but has recently been adopted by some anti-fascist groups.

At some point during the day on Saturday, city workers cleaned the monument. The reddish marks could still be seen but were far fainter than they were.

There was a mix of emotions from people walking and driving along Ward Parkway on Friday. Some people cheered and others booed out their car windows. Several people stopped to watch the monument get loaded onto the bed of a pickup truck.

The monument had been in the spotlight after recent protests in Charlottesville.

In past weeks, many in Kansas City have called the monument a symbol of hate. Others, like onlooker Mary Edwards, said it is a part of history that shouldn't be removed.

“I know that this is a dark part of our history, but it still is a part of our history," she said. "I certainly don’t condone anything about this, but it's history and I walk around, bike around this part of town and there are signs that describe Civil War battles at the Wornall House . . . at Loose Park, down in Westport.”

Edwards said she would like to see something constructed in place of the monument; something everyone can like.

"I hope the park department can figure out something that they can do," she said. "They do such a wonderful job and I hope they can figure out something that's not offensive, that people can gather around say, 'Okay. This appears to be a good conclusion."

Greg Sprinkle, who lives in KC, had this to say about the removal of the monument: "It's a part of history, my kid's history growing up. They're tearing down history. Everything that has to do with history, they're tearing down. As far as I'm concerned now, let's start with everything that's black, everything that's Muslim, tear it down. Get rid of it. If they want to wipe out history, tear everything down."

The 9 foot tall "United Daughters of the Confederacy" statue honors the women who stayed home while their husbands went off to war. It was originally erected in 1934 at the entrance to the Country Club Plaza but was moved to the location at 55th Street and Ward Parkway in 1958. "In loving memory of the loyal women of the south," the monument said.

Previous coverage:

Relocation process begins for 'United Daughters of the Confederacy' monument

'United Daughters of the Confederacy' monument vandalized in Kansas City

KC Parks & Rec to review request to take down Confederate monument

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.