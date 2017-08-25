KC Parks and Rec begins removal of 'United Daughter of the Confederacy' monument

The monument had been protected by plywood after it was vandalized. The wood was removed about 5 a.m. on Friday. (KCTV5)

At the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department will remove the United Daughters of the Confederacy monument on Friday.

The monument is located at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. It will be moved to a secure, off-site location.

A private company, Burns Boys Co, are taking down the monument.

Costs for the move are underwritten by a private, anonymous donor.

The monument had been protected by plywood after it was vandalized. The wood was removed about 5 a.m. on Friday.

Vandals painted over the UDC letters on the monument over the past weekend. A hammer and sickle were also painted on the monument. The symbol was one of the United Soviet States of Russia but has recently been adopted by some anti-fascist groups.

At some point during the day on Saturday, city workers cleaned the monument. The reddish marks could still be seen but were far fainter than they were.

The "United Daughters of the Confederacy" statue honors the women who stayed home while their husbands went off to war. It was originally erected in 1934 at the entrance to the Country Club Plaza but was moved to the location at 55th Street and Ward Parkway in 1958.

