Kansas City church damaged after speeding car takes flight

The accident happened about 11 p.m. at the Spirit of Truth Tabernacle, located at E 23rd Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police say a car went airborne and slammed into the church, leaving a large hole in the wall.

Officers say a crash made that car take flight and hit the side of the church.

The driver of the car left the scene before officers arrived.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Kansas City’s dangerous buildings inspector was called to look at the building and determine if it is safe to inhabit.

