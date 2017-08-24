Police identify man killed after shooting on Noland Road - KCTV5

Police identify man killed after shooting on Noland Road

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is dead following a shooting in the 9700 block of Noland Road. 

The shooting was reported at 8:41 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a white man dead from a gunshot wound.

The man was later identified as Brandon Arnold, 36.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

