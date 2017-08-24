1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting on Noland Road - KCTV5

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting on Noland Road

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One man is dead following a shooting in the 9700 block of Noland Road. 

Police dispatch says a suspect is in custody following the shooting, which was reported at 8:46 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 at 10 for the latest. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.