4 injured in fire at Olathe condo - KCTV5

4 injured in fire at Olathe condo

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Firefighters in Johnson County are working a two-alarm building fire in Olathe. 

Four people suffered minor injuries in the fire. 

The report of the fire came in shortly after 9 p.m. 

The fire's located at 1418 East Willow Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.