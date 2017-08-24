4 injured in fire at Olathe condo

Firefighters in Johnson County are working a two-alarm building fire in Olathe.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the fire.

Quick work of a condo fire near Santa Fe & I-35. FFs trying to resuscitate a family dog. 4 people w/minor injuries. #CheckYourSmokeAlarms pic.twitter.com/7EFtmoYzEg — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) August 25, 2017

The report of the fire came in shortly after 9 p.m.

The fire's located at 1418 East Willow Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.