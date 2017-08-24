Family hopes for miracle after wreck kills daughter, critically injures another

A local pastor is hoping for a miracle after a wreck that has left his two little girls critically hurt. (GoFundMe)

A local pastor is hoping for a miracle after a wreck took the life of one of his little girls and left another critically hurt.

The whole family is now in the metro, with some coming in from out of state.

In just one day, a family friend raised more than $50,000 to help them – but she says her number one goal with the GoFundMe account wasn’t the money, but an audience.

“It was a quick way to get a lot of people to pray," Adrien Hawkins said.

Jason Johns was taking his three children to school on Friday when he was involved in a wreck that happened in the intersection of Gregory Boulevard and The Paseo.

The family treated 8-year-old Elise as if she could hear and feel them, despite no signs of brain activity. Elise later passed away at the hospital.

Hope, 5, responds to questions with a wiggle of her fingers but her lower body won't respond.

“Even though they were buckled in, the degree of whiplash caused trauma," said Timothy Johns, the kids' grandfather.

The family is giving 10-year-old Kaden snippets of information, a little at a time, to ease him into the reality.

Jason and his son were also hurt in the wreck, but have been released from the hospital.

Jason, who has been serving as the pastor of an inner-city church in Kansas City, receives no salary. He suffered a ruptured spleen in the wreck. Kaden has a broken arm.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.