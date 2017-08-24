1 dead, 2 more hurt following wreck at 39th, South Benton in Kan - KCTV5

1 dead, 2 more hurt following wreck at 39th, South Benton in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a fatal wreck at 39th Street and South Benton. 

Roads are closed in the area. 

The report of the wreck came just before 8 p.m. on Thursday night. 

It involved two vehicles. 

Two other people in the cars included in the wreck were transported to the hospital. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

