1 dead, 2 more hurt following wreck at 39th, South Benton in Kansas City

Police are investigating a fatal wreck at 39th Street and South Benton.

Roads are closed in the area.

The report of the wreck came just before 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

It involved two vehicles.

Two other people in the cars included in the wreck were transported to the hospital.

