Councilman Taylor: 'Mosaic Arena clears final hurdle'

The Mosaic Arena, which will turn Kemper Arena into a youth sports complex, has cleared the final hurdle of being transferred to the private sector according to Councilman Scott Taylor.

This has happened following the city council’s vote on Thursday on a final ordinance.

“This is important move will save Kansas City taxpayers approximately $1 million a year that is currently needed to keep the structure in the City’s possession,” the press release said. “By turning it over to the private sector, the Arena will be revitalized into a youth sports complex that will spur additional activity in the Historic West Bottoms.”

“Mosaic has committed to opening a health clinic available to the public as part of the project,” the release adds.

Councilman Scott Taylor said, “After many years of meetings, this is the last step to bring the Mosaic youth sports complex to Kansas City and save taxpayers money at the same time. This is one small step for Mosaic Arena but a large step for Kansas City.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.