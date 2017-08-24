Kansas Citians to vote on single terminal airport in November

On November 7, voters in Kansas City will get to decide whether the city should build a new single terminal airport.

This afternoon, after months of debate and research, the city council approved putting the issue on the November ballot.

The ballot language the city council approved says:

Shall the City of Kansas City be authorized to construct a new passenger terminal at Kansas City International Airport and demolish existing terminals as necessary, with all costs paid solely from the revenues derived by the City from the operation of its airports and related facilities, and without the issuance of general airport revenue bonds unless such general airport revenue bonds have received prior voter approval?

Now, it’s up to the voters to decide if there will be a new single terminal Kansas City International Airport.

Mayor Sly James said it is good to be at this stage in the process for a new KCI.

“I'm glad we got this done,” said James. “Now residents get to have their say on a generational project that can benefit Kansas Citians for decades to come. And I always have faith in our City to make progress together when residents have the facts, and understand the challenge at hand. I'm looking forward to talking with residents in the coming months about this critical decision we'll make in November.”

Councilmembers say the new language does two things, it allows the voters a choice and it showed a united front from the council.

"That asks them should we build a new airport, but it also says that, you know, if there is a need for us to go out for any public funds that we will come back and make sure that there is voter approval for that as well," said Councilman Jermaine Reed.

There was another ordinance regarding ballot language submitted by petitioners who collected signatures to put KCI on the ballot.

That will be held for two weeks while councilwoman Jolie Justice, Chair of the Airport Committee, discusses the current language voted on today with the group.

"The petitioners have said all along that if ballot language was approved by the city Council that they would take their ballot language off," said Reed.

The council is expected to make a final decision on one of four proposals for the new single terminal KCI on August 31.

Councilman Quinton Lucas is asking the city manager to make proposals open to the public by noon the next day.

No confidential information will be released.

