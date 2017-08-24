Suspect in 2016 Walmart parking lot attack pleads guilty

A man has pleaded guilty to charges he faces in connection with an attack at a Shawnee Walmart that happened in 2016.

Arthur Fred Wyatt III, a 28-year-old from Overland Park, pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted second-degree murder, attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, attempted aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

The charges stem from the September 11, 2016 attack that took place in the parking lot of the Walmart at 16100 W. 65th St. in Shawnee, Kansas.

Consecutive sentences will be recommended on several counts at the sentencing, which is set for November 2.

Wyatt was the second person arrested in connection with the attack. The first suspect was shot and killed.

“The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and the Shawnee Police Department would like to thank so many of the customers that helped stop the attack, rendered aid, or provided useful and detailed information regarding the attackers in this case,” the press release said.

Previous coverage:

